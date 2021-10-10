Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,637,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,849 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Truist Financial worth $201,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Truist Financial by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

