TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $567.00 Million

Brokerages expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to post $567.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $570.10 million and the lowest is $563.91 million. TTEC reported sales of $492.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%.

TTEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,443,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,745,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TTEC by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in TTEC by 251.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $92.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.40. TTEC has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

