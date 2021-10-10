Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.12% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.70.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $47.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.96. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

