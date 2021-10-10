Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 50.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.38. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,677 shares of company stock worth $6,399,508. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

