Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,339 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Uber Technologies worth $993,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 176,980 shares during the last quarter. One01 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,045,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,719,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after buying an additional 85,588 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.77. 17,980,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,156,686. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Cowen increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.