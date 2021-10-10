Ubex (UBEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $527,002.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00024679 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.25 or 0.00315850 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000486 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

