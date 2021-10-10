Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.78. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

