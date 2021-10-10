Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (UGOTCHI)

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002412 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $1,331.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00063352 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00128859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00082311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,158.25 or 0.99717099 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,383.47 or 0.06116765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Profile

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection

