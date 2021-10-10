Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,134,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,929,326 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.63% of Union Pacific worth $909,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $216.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.68.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

