Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $216.48 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

