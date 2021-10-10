United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $10.75 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,777,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after acquiring an additional 331,112 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 676,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

