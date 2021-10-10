United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,287,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,210,531 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.72% of United Parcel Service worth $1,307,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $183.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.58.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

