United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,287,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,210,531 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of United Parcel Service worth $1,307,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $412,006,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 791,732 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.58.

UPS opened at $183.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.83 and a 200-day moving average of $196.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

