Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,968,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 497,691 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.49% of Univar Solutions worth $145,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 48.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,976,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,599 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth about $24,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 4,198.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 993,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 970,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 28.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,976,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,664,000 after acquiring an additional 891,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.