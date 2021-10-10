Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.22% of Universal Electronics worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 170,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 30,175 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $48.36 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $65.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $652.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.