Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.73% of Universal Health Services worth $590,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $130.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.83. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

