Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,967 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.18% of Universal Logistics worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $422.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 28.10%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

Universal Logistics Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

