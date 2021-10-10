Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,624 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of Unum Group worth $15,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 642.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 608,520 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,244.9% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 844,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

