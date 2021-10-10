UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.67 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $2.79 or 0.00005054 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and approximately $2.61 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.89 or 0.00323601 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000733 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.