Upfiring (UFR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Upfiring coin can now be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 72.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Upfiring has a market cap of $855,715.62 and approximately $2.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.25 or 0.00539692 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000939 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $631.68 or 0.01154657 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring (UFR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.