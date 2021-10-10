Uquid Coin (UQC) Market Cap Hits $141.69 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $141.69 million and $5.91 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.17 or 0.00025631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00048004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.49 or 0.00225186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00098780 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

