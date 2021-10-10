USDJ Price Hits $1.00 (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC on popular exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.84 million and $8.98 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00064551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00132019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00084435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,167.45 or 0.99793600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.31 or 0.06263041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003214 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

