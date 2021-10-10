Utrust Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $175.26 million and approximately $40.74 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00047616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.29 or 0.00222314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00098161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

