V-ID (VIDT) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00046929 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.18 or 0.00217265 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00098174 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.
V-ID Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
