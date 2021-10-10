v.systems Trading 0.9% Higher This Week (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, v.systems has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $40.53 million and $1.40 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One v.systems coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

v.systems Profile

Get v.systems alerts:

VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,313,057,621 coins and its circulating supply is 2,389,449,157 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for v.systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for v.systems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.