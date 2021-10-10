Vai Price Tops $1.09 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Vai has a market capitalization of $149.35 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vai has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001937 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 136,662,086 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

