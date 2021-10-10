Validity Reaches Market Cap of $28.58 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $6.47 or 0.00011693 BTC on popular exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $28.58 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.07 or 0.00339650 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,416,092 coins and its circulating supply is 4,414,447 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

