Valobit 1-Day Volume Hits $105,490.00 (VBIT)

Valobit (CURRENCY:VBIT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Valobit has a market cap of $57.62 million and approximately $105,490.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valobit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Valobit has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00065686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00134787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00086822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,413.46 or 1.00442965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.64 or 0.06423232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Valobit Profile

Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,964 coins. The official website for Valobit is valobit.io . Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here

