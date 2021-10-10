Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.09% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 281.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.73. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $84.97.

