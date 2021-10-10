Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is CAPROCK Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $30,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,157,000 after buying an additional 5,251,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,159,000 after buying an additional 1,753,414 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after buying an additional 1,124,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after buying an additional 1,027,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,197,000 after buying an additional 1,017,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.27 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.09 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

