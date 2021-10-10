Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is CAPROCK Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.4% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $37,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after buying an additional 1,271,081 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,720,000 after buying an additional 2,456,724 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after buying an additional 338,727 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,933,000 after buying an additional 1,720,840 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.79 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

