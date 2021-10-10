Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 27,041.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,553 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,022,000 after purchasing an additional 292,368 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 110,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 313.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,702 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the period.

Shares of VPL opened at $79.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.61. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

