Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 540.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,746,000 after acquiring an additional 266,669 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,010,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,540,000 after purchasing an additional 38,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

VPL opened at $79.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.