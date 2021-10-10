Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 225,508 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.85% of United Rentals worth $2,506,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,147,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $342.56 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.25 and a 12-month high of $369.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.64.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

