Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 241,298 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.64% of International Paper worth $2,789,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in International Paper by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth $39,852,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in International Paper by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,055,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,993,000 after purchasing an additional 500,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

