Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.01% of Etsy worth $2,867,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 357.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Etsy by 189.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $208,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,485 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

ETSY stock opened at $212.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.