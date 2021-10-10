Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 193,225 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.62% of Boston Properties worth $2,616,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 27.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,839,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $113.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

