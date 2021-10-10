Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 263,760 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 263,760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.30% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $3,005,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $278.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.19. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $190.00 and a 52 week high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

