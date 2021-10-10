Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.49 Billion Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,866,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.78% of Cerner worth $2,490,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 46.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 172,432 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 20.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $71.07 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

