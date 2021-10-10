Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.55 Billion Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,647,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.44% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $2,547,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 146,909 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,733,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,948,000 after buying an additional 192,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after acquiring an additional 444,559 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,333. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.89 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

