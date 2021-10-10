Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.56 Billion Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.61% of Northern Trust worth $2,556,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.81.

NTRS opened at $115.45 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $76.20 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.60.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.