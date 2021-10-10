Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.60 Billion Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.54% of Enphase Energy worth $2,604,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,726 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,967. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.38.

ENPH stock opened at $154.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.59, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

