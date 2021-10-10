Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.67 Billion Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,173,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.52% of Monster Beverage worth $2,665,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.3% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Shares of MNST opened at $89.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average of $93.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.