Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.77 Billion Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.69% of Workday worth $2,767,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.19.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 597,793 shares of company stock worth $155,919,565 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock opened at $255.90 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.62 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.76. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,421.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

