Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.01% of PACCAR worth $2,480,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $82,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day moving average is $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.