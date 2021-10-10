Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,779,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.88% of The Clorox worth $2,659,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $788,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 86.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 21.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $163.48 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day moving average is $177.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

