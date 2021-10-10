Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 151,057 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 151,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.03% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $2,684,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,046,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,541,000 after purchasing an additional 58,784 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.
