Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 31,163,246 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 896.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,163,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.77% of CoStar Group worth $2,868,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 23,729.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 147,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 849.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 187,256 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,245 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 853.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 524,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,433,000 after purchasing an additional 469,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 148.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

