Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 423,203 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.63% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $2,627,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $97.95 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

