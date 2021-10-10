Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.99% of EPAM Systems worth $2,601,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM stock opened at $586.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $609.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.83 and a 1 year high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.